Coronavirus - Niger: United States Donates Second Batch of 151,200 COVID-19 Vaccines to Niger

The U.S. Embassy in Niamey, Niger announces the donation by the United States Government of a second batch of 151,200 doses of the single shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past week, the Embassy donated 151,200 vaccines from the American people to the people of Niger. The U.S. government coordinated closely with the African Union, Africa CDC, and COVAX on the country allocations. COVAX supported delivery of these vaccine doses, which arrived in Niamey on July 29, 2021.

This donation will help protect the Nigerien people from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus and begin reducing barriers to building back Niger’s economy. “Today, the United States is using the power of its democracy, the ingenuity of American scientists, and the force of American manufacturing to beat the pandemic on a global scale,” explained Ambassador Eric Whitaker.

This combined total of 302,400 doses is part of the Biden-Harris Administration commitment to share U.S. vaccine supply with the world. As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines.

The U.S. government, through USAID Niger, is also supporting the Ministry of Health’s work to ensure Niger can safely and effectively distribute these vaccines. USAID is providing assistance to support training, planning, supply chain logistics, and communications outreach to make certain the vaccines are available for the people of Niger.