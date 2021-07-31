Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release x3 / Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502549

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/30/2021 @ approximately 1947

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burton Hill Road in the Town of Barton

VIOLATION:

Violation of Conditions of Release x3 Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Brent Bapp

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of Brent Bapp violating his court ordered conditions of release. While investigating the first complaint on Bapp, a separate, unrelated complaint was reported. Bapp was later located outside a residence in Coventry when he fled on foot from troopers. Bapp was quickly captured and taken into custody without further incident. Bapp was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Bapp was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/21 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.