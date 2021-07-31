Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release x3 / Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502549
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/30/2021 @ approximately 1947
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burton Hill Road in the Town of Barton
VIOLATION:
- Violation of Conditions of Release x3
- Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Brent Bapp
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of Brent Bapp violating his court ordered conditions of release. While investigating the first complaint on Bapp, a separate, unrelated complaint was reported. Bapp was later located outside a residence in Coventry when he fled on foot from troopers. Bapp was quickly captured and taken into custody without further incident. Bapp was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Bapp was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/21 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.