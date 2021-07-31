DOT News Release: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 31 – AUGUST 6

Newsroom Posted on Jul 30, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KAU (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 62 and 69, South Point Road and Mamalahoa Highway, on Saturday, July 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape work.

2) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 76 and 78, Kohala Boulevard and Ginger Blossom Lane, on Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape work.

— KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KONA

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 107 and 108, Rabbit Hill Road and Old Government Road, on Tueday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

2) KONA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 108 and 109, Old Government Road and Kiloa Road, on Saturday, July 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

3) KONA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 117 and 119, Kamehamalu Street and Kahoolele Street, on Saturday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 1, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road striping work.

— KANOELEHUA AVENUE (ROUTE 11) —

1) HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Kanoelehua Avenue (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 2 and 4, Puainako Street and Stainback Highway, on Saturday, July 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming and landscaping work.

2) HILO

Single lane closure on Kanoelehua Avenue (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 9, Macadamia Road and North Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming and culvert work.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HILO

Hawaii County has created a detour on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at mile marker 11.2 for the closure of the Makea Stream Bridge. Motorists should exercise caution and obey signage in the work area.

2) HAMAKUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Shoulder closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 17 and 21, Kauniho Road and Hawaii Belt Road, on Saturday, July 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping and tree trimming work.

3) HAMAKUA

Shoulder closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 18 and 19, Kauniho Road and Hawaii Belt Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping and tree trimming work.

4) HAMAKUA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 29 and 31, Old Mamalahoa Highway and Niupea Homestead Road, on Saturday, July 31, and Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

5) HAMAKUA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 35.7 and 39.8, Chopper Boulevard and Paauilo Hui Road, on Saturday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190) —

1) WAIKOLOA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 5 and 6, near Saddle Road, on Saturday, July 31 and Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for shoulder work.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 3and 8, Kohala Ranch Road and Kohala Mountain Road, on Tuesday Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) KOHALA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 17 and 18, Iki Road and Kahei Road, on Saturday, July 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

###