DOT News Release: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 31 – AUGUST 6

Newsroom Posted on Jul 30, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) KALAHEO

Right lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the westbound direction between mile markers 8 and 11.8, Papalina Road and Kaumualii Highway, on Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for landscaping and tree trimming on road shoulder.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) KAPAA (24/7, WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Right side shoulder closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the southbound direction between mile markers 5.7 and 6.6, Kuhio Highway and Kapaa Bypass, on Sunday, Aug. 1, through Friday, Aug. 6, 24-hours a day, for lane and shoulder work. Shoulder closed with barricades and existing lanes are realigned and narrowed to 10 ft. each.

2) KAPAA (24/7, WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

3) KILAUEA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY/NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 19 and 21.6, Kapuna Road and Wailapa Road, on Friday evening, July 30, through Saturday morning, July 31, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and Sunday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., for road reconstruction and resurfacing work.

4) HANALEI (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 1.3, Kuhio Highway and Ohiki Road, on Saturday, July 31, and Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for slope stabilization work. There will be an alternating single lane closure along Kuhio Highway between the Kolopua Apartments and Hanalei Bridge during set times throughout the day.

The schedule for public access for the upcoming week will be:

Every Saturday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

5:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Every Wednesday :

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

Now – Aug. 3: 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Beginning Aug. 4: 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

5:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Every Sunday and State Holiday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

During access hours the highway at Hanalei Hill will be open to single lane, alternating traffic for passenger cars and light trucks. These vehicles will be escorted through the work zone by a pilot vehicle.

For full details, visit the HDOT website at:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021- hanalei-hill-landslide/

5) HANALEI

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 1.2 and 2.3, Ohiki Road and Aku Road, on Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscaping and ditch clearing work.

— KUAMOO ROAD (ROUTE 580) —

1) KAPAA

Right lane closure on Kuamoo Road (Route 580) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 6.7, Kuhio Highway and Keahua Stream, on Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance, tree trimming work, and pothole patching.