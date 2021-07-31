DOT News Release: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 31 – AUGUST 6

Newsroom Posted on Jul 30, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) WAILUKU TO LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 21, Main Street to Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Thursday, Aug. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

2) LAHAINA

Right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction near mile marker 21.3, Hinau Street and Kenui Street, on Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

3) LAHAINA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 21 and 25.7, Lahainaluna Road and Halawai Drive, on Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Single lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.6 and 2.7, Naniloa Drive and Hana Highway, on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

2) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 2.8, Kaahumanu Shopping Center and Hana Highway, on Monday, Aug. 2 through Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Right lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the westbound direction near mile marker 0.1, Church Street and Niolopua Lane, on Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for drain line installation and concrete work.

— HALEAKALA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 37/377) —

1) MAKAWAO (NIGHT WORK)

Two-lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 5.4 and 6.1, Haliimaile Road and Haleakala Highway, on Monday evening, Aug. 2 through Friday morning, Aug. 6, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving work.

2) KULA

Single lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 377) in the southbound direction between mile markers 5.9 and 6.1, near Haleakala Highway (Route 378), on Thursday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility line and power pole replacement.

— KULA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) —

1) MAKAWAO

Single lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the northbound direction between mile markers 8.1 and 10, Omaopio Road and Aapueo Parkway, on Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guardrail installation work.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 360) —

1) HAIKU (24-HOUR/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the northbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 3.2, Lupi Road and E Waipio Road, on Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6, 24-hours a day, for emergency drainage improvement work.

2) HAIKU (24-HOUR/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 11.9 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanu Stream, on Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6, 24-hours a day, for rockfall mitigation work.

###