DOT News Release: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 31 – AUG. 6 Newsroom Posted on Jul 30, 2021 in Latest News

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) EWA (NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kapolei/Ewa/UH West Oahu offramp (Exit 3) and the Kunia Interchange on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., for replacement of weight scale sensors.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Monday, Aug. 2, from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for overhead sign repairs. The shoulder will be closed on Tuesday night, Aug. 3, from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

3) HONOLULU

Right or left lane closure on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Middle Street and the Kapiolani Interchange on Monday, Aug. 2, through Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for street sweeping.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure of the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Aug. 1, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) HONOLULU TO HALAWA

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Tuesday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

8) HONOLULU TO HALAWA

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

9) HONOLULU TO WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the H-2 Freeway and Keehi Interchange on Friday night, July 30, through Saturday, July 31, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for restriping work.

10) HONOLULU TO PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to four lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday night, July 26, through Saturday morning, July 31, for deck repairs.

Monday – Thursday nights 2 lanes closed from 6:00pm – 4:30am 3 lanes closed from 7:00pm – 4:30am 4 lanes closed from 9:00pm – 4:00am

Friday nights 2 lanes closed from 6:00pm – 9:00am 3 lanes closed from 7:00pm – 9:00am 4 lanes closed from 9:00pm – 9:00am

11) SALT LAKE TO WAIKELE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts and closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Radford Drive overpass and Naval Access Road on Sunday, Aug. 1, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement marking.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) WAIPAHU TO WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Wilikina Drive on Wednesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and the Middle Street overpass on Monday, Aug. 2, through Thursday, Aug. 5, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for signage work.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE TO HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Full closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Halekou Interchange and Halawa Interchange from 8 p.m. on Friday night, July 30, through 4 a.m. on Monday morning, Aug. 2, for joint repairs. Motorists should use the Pali Highway and Likelike Highway as alternate routes.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/99/930) —

1) MAKAHA

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Jade Street on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for fence and delineator repairs.

2) NANAKULI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the westbound direction Between Haleakala Avenue and Helelua Street on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for loop detector replacement work.

3) PEARL CITY

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Waiawa Road on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

4) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction.

5) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Saturday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 6, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Waa Street and Kaimoku Street on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for trenching work, and traffic signal system installations.

Left merge lane is closed permanently on eastbound Kalanianaole Highway at the Waa Street intersection.

Left turn lane from Waa Street onto eastbound Kalanianaole Highway is temporarily closed. Motorists are advised to take Analii Street as an Alternate route.

2) HAWAII KAI

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Hawaii Kai Drive and Nawiliwili Street on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

3) NIU VALLEY

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs.

4) NIU VALLEY

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Hawaii Loa Street and Halemaumau Street on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for material delivery.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HAUULA

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Imua Place and Kaipapau Loop on Wednesday, Aug. 4, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility work.

2) HAUULA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Kukuna Road on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for bridge repairs.

3) KAHUKU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Pahipahialua Street and Kuilima Drive on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

4) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) MILILANI

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the southbound direction between Kuahelani Avenue and Meheula Parkway on Tuesday, Aug. 3, through Thursday, Aug. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for transformer work.

6) NORTH SHORE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the northbound direction between Kamananui Road and Plantation Road on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

7) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Farrington Highway and Waihona Street on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

8) SALT LAKE

Right lane closure of Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Salt Lake Boulevard and Ford Island on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

9) SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Radford Drive on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) NUUANU

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the northbound direction between Nalanieha Street and the Wilson Tunnel on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two left lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Valkenburgh Street and Paiea Street on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., for deck repairs on the H-1 Freeway.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Paiea Street and Keehi Interchange on Saturday, July 31, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for pothole repairs.

3) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Waiakamilo Road on Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

4) HONOLULU

Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Main Street and Aolele Street on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and the H-1 Freeway onramp at the Keehi Interchange on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) HONOLULU

Two lane closures on the Pali Highway in both directions between Vineyard Boulevard and South Kuakini Street on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) KANEOHE

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) KANEOHE

Roving closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Country Club Road and Wylie Street on Friday, Aug. 6, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical, curb, and gutter work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

5) NUUANU

Lane closures on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Puiwa Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

6) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Jack Lane on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

7) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Pauoa Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical, curb, and gutter work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

8) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for striping work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

9) NUUANU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Puiwa Road and Waokanaka Street on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, over a 24-hour period, for sidewalk, curb and gutter work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

10) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Country Club Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for electrical and concrete work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

11) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Pulelehua Street and Coelho Way on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for sidewalk, curb and gutter work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

—ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Auahi Street and Ward Avenue on Saturday, July 31, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for ADA mat repairs.

—VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Maunakea Street and Queen Emma Street on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

2) HONOLULU

Left lane and left turn pocket closed on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Queen Emma Street and Nuuanu Avenue on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Left lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in the northbound direction between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for median work.

— NUUANU AVENUE —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on Nuuanu Avenue in both directions between Wylie Street and Kawananakoa Place on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent stoppages on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and the H-1 Freeway onramp on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Onramp closed from Aolele Street onto the westbound H-1 Freeway on Monday, Aug. 2, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— KAUA STREET —

1) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kaua Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Funston Road on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work.

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Middle Street in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and King Street on Friday, July 30, through Saturday, July 31, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement construction. Traffic will be contraflowed in the southbound lanes.

2) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Middle Street in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and King Street on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking applications.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction between Kokea Street and Auld Lane on Saturday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 6, over a 24-hour period, for sewer line work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed.

— SCHOOL STREET —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on School Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Lusitania Street on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— WYLIE STREET —

1) NUUANU

Right or left lane closure of Wylie Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Pali Highway on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— CORAL SEA ROAD —

1) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on Coral Sea Road in the eastbound direction between Long Island Street and Triploi Street on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

2) KAPOLEI

Lane closure on Coral Sea Road in both directions in the vicinity of Eisenhower Road on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— FORT BARRETTE ROAD —

1) KAPOLEI

Lane closure on Fort Barrette Road in both directions in the vicinity of Kapolei Parkway on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for utility work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) KUNIA TO WAHIAWA

Right lane closure on Kunia Road in the southbound direction between Palawai Road and Wilikina Drive on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

OAHU LANE CLOSURES

FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 31 – AUG. 6

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

###