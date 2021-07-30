Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
*Updated with Photos* Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, July 26, 2021, in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 9:35 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s scooter and property.  The victim complied. One of the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and the other suspect fled the scene on the victim’s scooter.

 

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and photos below:

 

https://youtu.be/qxPUHLLvXXE

 

 

                                                   Suspect 1                                             Suspect 2

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

