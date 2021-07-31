Execution - Get Your Plans Worked Out - New Book By Instagram Marketing Expert Massimiliano Anthony Didomenico

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Published by KISS PR Brand Story in partnership with Massimiliano Anthony Didomenico.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas based social media expert Massimiliano A. Didomenico is pleased to announce his book Execution - Get Your Plans Worked Out now on Google Play Store Published by KISS PR Brand Story.

Designed for social influencers, Execution is a simple guide to building a successful social media business. The author has created a playbook for anyone who wants to grow their social media account and achieve success through a structured approach to social media.

Author: Massimiliano Anthony Didomenico Published by: KissPR.com Brand Story

Execution covers:

  • Social Media: An Introduction
  • Audience selection
  • Relationships
  • An overview of the presentation
  • Optimizing your account
  • Keeping the account active with content
  • Trends
  • Make Yourself Relatable
  • Having presence
  • Managing your time

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE BOOK

  • Publisher: KISS PR Brand Story
  • Published: Jun 27, 2021
  • Pages: 15
  • Features: original pages, best for Web, Tablet
  • Language: English
  • Genres: Business & Economics / Marketing / Direct content protection.

About Book Author Massimo A. Didomenico

Massimiliano Domenico has been featured on prominent media sites such as LaWeekly and Haute Living. He has been able to reach a wide audience via the internet, amassing hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers throughout his career.

For Massimo, social media marketing has proven to be successful and adept. During his previous business, he scaled the agency to six-figure revenue within four months.

He has helped a plethora of 8-9 Figure Earners establish their Personal Brands online (mainly through Instagram).Besides building a credible personal brand, he is adept at generating leads, running ads on Facebook, Google, YouTube, and creating professional landing pages & conversion funnels to maximize traffic and conversions to his business.

About Publisher KISS PR Brand Story

KISS PR Brand Story was established in 2002 in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands by Qamar Zaman. Due to Hurricane IVAN which destroyed Grand Cayman on September 12, 2004, Zaman moved back to Dallas, Texas to work remotely till the Islands had all the resources available back. That is where KISS PR was born out of necessity. Now established for over 18 years Zaman and his team which is located has helped many small businesses in the areas of web development, search engine optimization, content marketing and public relations. After publishing two books (How to Create Google Knowledge Panel, The Mystery Behind Google Maps Ranking: How To Rank Your Business Higher), Zaman began working with social media influencers. Massimo A. Didomenico discovered KISS PR and they have partnered to help young influencers to achieve their book publishing and telling their stories.

Two leading podcast hosts have partnered with Kiss PR — Adam Torres of Mission Matters Podcast and Randy Rhode of Running the Bases with Small Businesses.

KISS PR Brand Stories goes beyond the distribution of press releases. Through podcasts and a clubhouse, KISS PR Brand Story enhances brand storytelling. If you have a story about your personal or business brand and need to reach a large audience of readers and listeners contact KISS PR Brand Story.

