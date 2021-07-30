House Democrats Advance Appropriations Bills Promoting Jobs, Opportunity, and Working Families

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, the House continued our work For the People by advancing bills that will invest in American jobs, opportunity, and working families. Throughout the week, we passed multiple appropriations bills for Fiscal Year 2022, well in advance of the end-of-September deadline, and these measures will fund vital government programs that will create good-paying jobs and expand opportunity for the middle class. By passing these bills, House Democrats championed programs that will benefit communities across the country. I was especially pleased to see a substantial funding increase for Full-Service Community Schools, a vital program that empowers students that I have worked to advance in Congress since funding was first granted to these programs in 2008. By investing in these priorities, Democrats are working to build back better and ensure that everyone has the tools necessary to Make it in America.

Following the welcome news that the American economy has returned to pre-pandemic levels, it is clear that President Biden’s economic agenda and the American Rescue Plan championed by House Democrats have been successful in rebuilding the American economy and helping Americans weather the financial impacts of COVID-19. The past six months have seen the fastest growth in the U.S. economy in four decades, and House Democrats will continue to advocate for policies that deliver economic results to American workers and families. To sustain this economic growth, I continue to encourage Americans to get vaccinated in order to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Lastly, I have been reflecting on the work that House Democrats have accomplished since the beginning of the 117th Congress. In that time, House Democrats have worked For The People to advance priorities important to Americans. In delivering the American Rescue Plan, House Democrats took decisive action to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, help Americans weather its economic impacts, and kickstart our economic recovery. We also passed a number of bills that were signed into law, including the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, the SAVE LIVES Act, and the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, alongside many others. House Democrats have also passed bills on vital issues including voting rights, America’s gun violence epidemic, and rebuilding our national infrastructure among many more. In looking ahead to the rest of this Congress, the Democratic House Majority will continue to deliver results for Americans, and do the bipartisan and results-driven work that the American people sent us to Washington to achieve. Sincerely yours,

Steny H. Hoyer

On Investing in American Values