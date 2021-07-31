​I-95 Girard Point Bridge Among State Highways Restricted for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia, Montgomery Counties

07/30/2021

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 Girard Point Bridge is among state highways restricted in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, August 2, Tuesday, August 3, and Thursday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the northbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge between the Enterprise Avenue and the Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges in Philadelphia;

Monday, August 2, and Tuesday, August 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the southbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge between the Bartram Avenue and the Route 291 interchanges in Philadelphia;

Monday, August 2, and Tuesday, August 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the southbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge between the Bartram Avenue and the Route 291 interchanges in Philadelphia; Tuesday, August 2, and Wednesday, August 3, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound Interstate 76 between the U.S. 202 North and the U.S. 202 South interchanges in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County;

Wednesday, August 4, and Friday, August 6, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the northbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge between the Route 291 and the Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges in Philadelphia;

Wednesday, August 4, from 12:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on Pine Ford Road between Farmington Avenue and Kummerer Road in Upper Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County;

Wednesday, August 4, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 422 (Pottstown Bypass) between the River Bridge Road and the Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) interchanges in West Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County;

Thursday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the northbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge at the Bartram Avenue Interchange in Philadelphia;

Thursday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled on Route 309 between the Highland Avenue and the I-276 interchanges in Upper Dublin, Montgomery County; and

Friday, August 6, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound Interstate 476 between the I-76 and the Conshohocken interchanges in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

