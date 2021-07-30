Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. May to Keynote Annual First Day of School Prayer Event

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, will be the keynote speaker at the Annual First Day of School Prayer event, hosted by Clergy Observing Public Education (COPE). The event will be held on the south steps of the Missouri State Capitol at 8 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2021.

What: Sen. Karla May to give keynote speech at COPE’s Annual First Day of School Prayer Event

Where: Missouri State Capitol Steps

When: Aug. 2, 2021, at 8 a.m.

