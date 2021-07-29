Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Supreme Court gives some anti-SLAPP protection to hospital peer review proceedings

In Bonni v. St. Joseph Health System, the Supreme Court today holds that the anti-SLAPP statute, which allows for an early screening of claims that could chill constitutionally protected free speech or petition rights, can be used to review some, but not all, causes of action relating to mandatory hospital medical staff peer review proceedings.

