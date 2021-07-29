In Bonni v. St. Joseph Health System, the Supreme Court today holds that the anti-SLAPP statute, which allows for an early screening of claims that could chill constitutionally protected free speech or petition rights, can be used to review some, but not all, causes of action relating to mandatory hospital medical staff peer review proceedings.
You just read:
Supreme Court gives some anti-SLAPP protection to hospital peer review proceedings
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.