» News » 2021 » Jefferson Landing State Historic Site hosts for ba...

Jefferson Landing State Historic Site hosts for backyard concert Aug. 7

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 30, 2021 – Jefferson Landing State Historic Site staff invites the public to a special backyard concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 to commemorate Missouri's bicentennial. Visitors can relax on the Lohman Building Lawn to enjoy the music of the Sadie Hawkins Day String Band.

Bring friends, chairs or blankets, and a picnic dinner. Dancing and toe tapping are encouraged.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

This is one of many events Missouri State Parks is hosting to commemorate the state's bicentennial. To see a complete list of bicentennial-related events and learn more about the commemoration, visit mostateparks.com/bicentennial.

The Lohman Building Lawn is located at 100 Jefferson St. in Jefferson City. For more information about the concert call the Missouri State Museum at 573-751-2854.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###