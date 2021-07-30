Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce’s Founding Board Member Ying McGuire Appointed President and CEO for NMSDC

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce (GAACC) congratulates our founding board member Ying McGuire’s appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), the nation’s leading minority business development organization with nearly 1,700 corporate members. Ms. McGuire is the first Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) woman and immigrant President and CEO for NMSDC.

For many years, two Asian organizations - the Texas Asian Chamber of Commerce (TACC) and the Austin Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AAACC) - strove to improve the business climate in Austin. These two chambers merged to form today’s Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce in 2012. “Ying, as a former Board Chair of TACC, was instrumental in the visionary merger,” says Fang Fang, President and Chief Executive Officer of GAACC. “We applaud the National Minority Supplier Development Council's appointment, as we cannot think of a better person to play such a crucial role during this challenging time. We look forward to continuing our work with Ying and NMSDC to serve the minority businesses and broader community.”

Ms. McGuire has over twenty years of non-profit, for-profit, and government leadership experience with a proven record of success. She was one of the sixteen leaders in the United States Investment Advisory Council, which is a body that advises the United States Secretary of Commerce on attracting foreign direct investment for job creation. Her time at Dell Technologies as the global supplier diversity leader helped Dell quintuple its diversity spending within three years. Subsequently, she joined a minority-owned business, Technology Integration Group, as an executive leader. As the President and CEO of NMSDC, she will bring greater opportunities for all minority businesses at this challenging time.

“Words can not express the level of excitement that I have for serving as the leader for an impactful organization such as NMSDC. With the recent rec-emergence and national urgency around racial inequality and socioeconomic challenges and the need for COVID recovery, more than ever, minority businesses need our support, bold advocacy, and results-driven efforts to help them become successful,“ says Ying McGuire. “I look forward to partnering with all ethnic chambers of commerce including GAACC to create greater economic opportunities for minority businesses.”

