I-79, I-376 Longitudinal Joint Repair Work Begins Monday Night in District 11

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing joint repair work on Interstate 79 in Allegheny County and I-376 in Lawrence County, will begin Monday night, August 2 weather permitting.

Overnight single-lane restrictions will occur in on the following roadways:

I-79 between I-279 (Parkway North) in Franklin Park Borough and approximately a ½ mile north of the Route 910 Wexford (Exit 73) interchange in Marshall Township. Work will occur on nightly through Monday, August 30.

I-376 between US 422 in Union Township and the Mitchell Road (Exit 9) interchange in Neshannock Township. Work will occur nightly through Wednesday, August 18.

Work will occur in both directions of each roadway. A single 11-foot lane will be maintained during this slow-moving operation.

The work is part of a multi-interstate longitudinal joint rehabilitation project. Northeast Paving is the prime contractor.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the areas.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #