Maintenance Work Continues Next Week on the I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge

Contractor to move from southbound to northbound side of bridge

Harrisburg, PA – Maintenance work continues next week on the Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County.

Work on the southbound side of the bridge, which began Monday, June 21, was completed today. The contractor plans to move operations to the northbound side of the bridge on Monday, August 2.

The contractor will install scaffolding and platforms so PennDOT staff and consultants can inspect underneath the bridge.

The ramp lane (far right lane) will be closed where the contractor is working on the northbound side of the bridge. This closure will be in place 9 AM to 3 PM weekdays. Three through lanes of traffic will be open at all times. All exit on- and off-ramps will remain open. No traffic impacts are expected on the southbound side of the bridge.

Work is expected to be completed (tentatively) by Friday, August 13.

Additional repairs are planned for the South Bridge and its various ramp bridges later this summer or fall. PennDOT will inform the public once plans become are finalized.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the district bridge maintenance contractor.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018