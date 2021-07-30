Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
26th Judicial District Prepares for Expiration of CDC Eviction Moratorium

The 26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) has collaborated with mediation services and nonprofits to connect landlords and tenants to resources that can resolve issues without an eviction. These efforts have been ongoing since June 2020, prior to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issuing the order temporarily halting evictions on September 4, 2020.

The Court has prioritized connecting landlords and tenants with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations where they can receive free mediation and information on available legal and financial assistance. This network of services is aimed at providing resolution for both landlords and tenants; the goal is to prevent tenants from losing their homes, while also making landlords whole.

Prior to the CDC’s eviction moratorium, mediation resulted in the settlement of hundreds of summary ejectment (eviction) cases without court action. As the expiration of the eviction moratorium approaches, the Court encourages all landlords and tenants involved in summary ejectment actions to engage in these services as an alternative to court intervention.

Landlords and tenants may contact Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations’ Landlord Tenant Line at (704) 336-5330.

