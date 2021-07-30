Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Sends Letter To U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Regarding Executive Order GA-37

July 30, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding Executive Order GA-37.

"The Biden Administration is knowingly admitting hundreds of thousands of unauthorized migrants, many of whom the federal government knows full well have COVID-19," reads the letter. "To be clear, the Biden Administration is knowingly importing COVID-19 into Texas from across the border and knowingly exposing Texans and Americans to that disease. While the Biden Administration is openly pondering looming shutdowns and mandates on U.S. citizens to control the spread of COVID-19, at the same time the Administration is knowingly worsening the problem by importing COVID-19 at extreme rates."

Read the letter.

