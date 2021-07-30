Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported July 26, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Romelo Thompson (age 24) Cranston, R.I. P1-2021-2381AG

On July 26, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Romelo Thompson with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, resulting in serious bodily injury; two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence (assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in permanent incapacity and assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in injury); one count of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon; one count of carrying a pistol without a license, second or subsequent offense; and one count of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on August 17, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on August 11, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Tristan Stabell (age 25) Hopkinton, R.I. P1-2021-2382A

On July 26, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Tristan Stabell with count of vandalism.

The alleged act occurred in the town of Burrillville sometime on May 15, 2021. The Burrillville Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on August 18, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

