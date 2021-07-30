Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Guard Railings to be Upgraded on I-30 Frontage Roads, SH 77

Guard railings will be upgraded over the next three years along Interstate 30 frontage roads in Bowie and Titus Counties and State Highway 77 in Morris County according to plans approved in June by TxDOT.

“We will be replacing and upgrading the guard rails on I-30 frontage roads throughout Bowie and Titus Counties and on SH 77 at US 67 in Naples,” said Tommy Bruce, Area Engineer for the TxDOT office in Mount Pleasant.

Highway 19 Construction of Sulphur Springs was awarded the contract for the construction projects with a bid of $6.5 million.

Work on the project should begin in August of this year and take about three years to complete, Bruce said.

