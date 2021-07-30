Storm readiness, response and recovery workshops offered for municipalities in eastern North Carolina

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FRIDAY, JULY 30, 2021

Storm readiness, response and recovery workshops available for municipalities in eastern North Carolina

RALEIGH – The N.C. Forest Service, the N.C. Urban Forest Council and N.C. Cooperative Extension are hosting a series of daylong workshops for municipalities and communities across eastern North Carolina. The workshops are part of a planning and implementation process to help communities reduce storm damage, conserve the benefits provided by trees and ensure an efficient and effective response and recovery from tree-damaging storm events.

“Forestland in North Carolina is a critical asset for the state, constantly challenged by storm events ranging from disastrous hurricanes and ice to localized thunderstorms,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This ‘NC Trees & Storms’ partnership and these workshops support sustainable urban forest management at the local level, offering an opportunity for communities in North Carolina to prepare for, respond to and recover from these storm events.”

Dates and locations for this first round of workshops are as follows:

Tuesday, Aug. 24, in Kenansville (Duplin County)

Wednesday, Aug. 25, in Windsor (Bertie County)

Monday, Aug. 30, in Nashville (Nash County)

The workshops are geared to local government planners and managers, consultants and green industry professionals. The same workshop will be presented at all three locations. Cost is $15-$20.

For workshop details, registration information and scholarship opportunities, visit www.ncufc.org/events.php . To learn more about the N.C. Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry program, visit https://www.ncforestservice.gov/Urban/Urban_Forestry.htm .

