Update on Hanalei Hill landslide repairs; afternoon public access schedule change starts Aug. 4

Main, News Posted on Jul 30, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauai motorists that starting Wednesday, Aug. 4, the Wednesday afternoon public access schedule for Kuhio Highway (Route 560) at Hanalei Hill will shift to 30 minutes earlier. The new timetable will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The shift on Wednesday afternoons aligns with the Hanalei School schedule for families picking up students during the ongoing Hanalei Hill emergency repairs. The Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoon opening will remain 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Access to Kuhio Highway north of Hanalei Hill past mile marker 1 leading to Hanalei Bridge is controlled due to ongoing emergency repairs from the landslides on March 10 and 11. Traffic is not allowed through the work zone at times outside of the schedule. The current, weekly schedule is posted at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/

Slope stabilization of Hanalei Hill, the hillside above Kuhio Highway at mile marker 1, is progressing on schedule. Crews have installed the 545 soil nails that will serve as the anchor to the 300-foot-wide and 60-foot-tall wall to secure the upper slope. Remaining work before the road can be reopened with occasional closures and night work is expected to run to the end of September, weather permitting.

A second phase of permanent repairs is currently in the design and environmental phase. This work, which will include installation of drainage system to intercept water coming from the 19th century water tunnel on the hillside and installation of a tecco mesh and soil nail wall to stabilize the slope below the highway at mile marker 1, is expected to advertise for bids later this year.