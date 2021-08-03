VOCALIST KARI KIRKLAND’S SINGLE, “BREAK YOUR HEART” ENTERS BILLBOARD ADULT CONTEMPORARY CHART AT #30

Break Your Heart Cover

Song's Video Is an Endearing Story Focusing on Animal Rescue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer Kari Kirkland’s debut album, Wild Is the Wind, was released in February of 2021 and immediately earned the former Ironman Triathlete competitor and flying trapeze and aerial bungee artist considerable critical acclaim. Jazz Times selected the album as an Editor’s Pick, concluding “…artfully walking the line where jazz and adult contemporary meet, Kari Kirkland proves that she’s finally right where she belongs.” JW Vibe noted the “pin drop purity and transcendent exquisiteness of (her) soulful yet ethereal vocals.”

“Break Your Heart" was released on June 21. This week, the track entered the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart at #30.

“I'm beyond thrilled to be on the A/C chart, “Kari exclaimed. “It's a true honor to be among such accomplished and respected artists, and I'm so grateful to the musicians and engineers who helped me create such an impactful debut album.”

Following closely upon the single’s release, a video for “Break Your Heart” debuted on June 25. Unlike the video for Taio Cruz’s original, which featured scenes from a male/female relationship, Kari’s video offers up a different perspective on having one’s heart broken.

‘When conceptualizing the video, I wanted to explore a different kind of "heartbreaker" scenario (rather than dating or being a ‘player’). I started expanding on the idea that we can fall in love so quickly and completely with an animal, even if (and sometimes because!) we're not expecting it,” explains the vocalist. “There had to be an element of a broken heart in the video, and my husband suggested the idea of finding a lost dog and eventually having to say goodbye. I'm a volunteer at The Palm Springs Animal Shelter, and I thought it would be an intriguing way to highlight animal welfare in addition to telling a really sweet story.”

The video was shot and directed by Bruce Feagle of The Creative Monster in Palm Springs. The script was formally written by Noelle Geiger.

“The dog in the video is named Sienna, and she is a rescued Pitbull mix,” continues Kari. “The cat in the video is our very own blind, toothless wonder, Sofie! The animal trainer / wrangler was Fernando Gustavson of Canine Ace and the facility used in the video is the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, who graciously allowed us to shoot scenes in their hospital wing and front entrance. “

It is rare that a debut album so effortlessly makes the crossover from jazz to adult contemporary, but even early reviewers noted the eventuality of exactly that happening for Kari. Now that “Break Your Heart” has, indeed, broken through to reach an even greater audience, Kari is primed to emerge as one of the success stories of 2021.

“Break Your Heart” is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.