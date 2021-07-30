Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First Meeting of the VT Community Broadband Board to be Held on 8-6-2021

The first meeting of the Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 am. The meeting will be held in the 3rd floor GIGA Conference Room at the VT Department of Public Service, 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT. Those unable to attend in person can also participate online. 

The VCBB was established by Act 71 (2021)—An act relating to accelerated community broadband deployment—to coordinate, facilitate, support, and accelerate the development and implementation of universal community broadband solutions.

The board will develop policies and programs to accelerate community efforts that advance the State’s goal of achieving universal access to reliable, high-quality, affordable, fixed broadband achieving speeds of at least 100 Mbps symmetrical.

For more information about the meeting, including how to participate online, please see the Meeting Agenda

 

 

