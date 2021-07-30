Northbound Freeport Road Ramp to the Highland Park Bridge to Reopen Monday in Sharpsburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of the ramp from northbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will be implemented Monday morning, August 2 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday the ramp from northbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge will reopen to cars. Truck traffic will continue to use the detour route.

Additionally, pedestrian access to the bridge will be maintained via the ramp. The ramp will serve as a temporary pedestrian detour once the contractor installs curbing material for safety purposes.

“A constructability issue relating to pedestrian access was the impetus for the full closure of the ramp at the time,” District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni said. “Kudos to the contractor and our construction team for finding a solution to accommodate most vehicles from having to use a lengthy detour, while still keeping pedestrians safe.”

The ramp will remain open until the Freeport Road/Highland Park Bridge interchange work is completed in mid-November. Once completed, the Highland Park Bridge will be accessible from Freeport Road in both directions at the new intersection. The ramp from northbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge will close permanently at that time.

Posted Truck Detour

Northbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge

From northbound Freeport Road, continue past the permanently closed ramp

Turn left onto Fox Chapel Road

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh

Take the left-hand ramp to South 8 Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall (Exit 6)

Follow the ramp to the Highland Park Bridge

End detour

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

