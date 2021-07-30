Southbound Route 51 Clairton Boulevard Lane Restrictions Begin Monday in Baldwin Borough
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Clairton Boulevard (Route 51) in Baldwin Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 2 weather permitting.
A single-lane restriction will occur on southbound Route 51 Streets Run Road and Grace Street weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late November. Crews from Casper Colosimo & Son will conduct waterline installation work for the Pennsylvania American Water Company.
PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Scott Hilty at 412-787-1226.
MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010
