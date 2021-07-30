Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Blunt Object) Offense: 500 Block of 3rd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Blunt Object) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the 500 block of 3rd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:15 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim with a blunt object and then fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.