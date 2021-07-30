Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 1400 Block of Decatur Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 30, 2021, in the 1400 block of Decatur Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:35 am, the victim and the suspect were engaged in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect shot at the victim and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested by responding officers.

On Friday, July 30, 2021, 20 year-old Emanuel Leyton Picon, of Bladensburg, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

