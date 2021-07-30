Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,438 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 1400 Block of Decatur Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 30, 2021, in the 1400 block of Decatur Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:35 am, the victim and the suspect were engaged in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect shot at the victim and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested by responding officers.

On Friday, July 30, 2021, 20 year-old Emanuel Leyton Picon, of Bladensburg, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 1400 Block of Decatur Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.