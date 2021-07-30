AG Kaul Joins Coalition Urging Congress to Permanently Extend Expanded Child Tax

AGs Across Country Say this Proven, Systemic Solution to Lift Millions of Children Out of Poverty Should be a Priority in Reconciliation Bill

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul has joined a coalition of 23 attorneys general urging Congress to permanently extend the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC), which provides a proven and systemic solution that would lift millions of children out of poverty.

“The expanded Child Tax Credit dramatically reduces child poverty,” said Attorney General Kaul. “By making the expansion permanent, Congress can decrease childhood hunger, severe stress, and negative health outcomes, and increase the likelihood of kids’ succeeding in school.”

The multistate letter calls on members of Congress to permanently extend the expanded CTC in the upcoming reconciliation package. In the letter, the coalition highlights how the CTC provides a solution to address the wide range of harms and costs of childhood poverty on children, families, and state governments. The coalition is calling on Congress to offer a federal solution through a permanent, expanded, and fully refundable CTC.

Approximately 1.2 million children in Wisconsin are affected by the expanded credit[1], and one in seven children in the country live in poverty. Low-income children face higher rates of food and housing insecurity, worse health outcomes, and decreased chances of academic and career success. Childhood poverty also has negative effects on state costs and budgets, including additional health care and special education spending, higher child protective and criminal justice costs, and lower tax payments and foregone revenue.

A permanent, expanded, fully refundable CTC would lift about half of poor children out of poverty and bring myriad benefits to millions of children and their families, from better infant health to improved chances of finishing high school, enrolling in post-secondary programs, and earning higher incomes in adulthood. States would benefit from these effects as well as from increased consumer spending in state and local economies and decreased government spending on costs such as health care and special education.

The letter also urges Congress to provide sufficient funding to raise public awareness about the CTC and make the sign-up process easier to navigate. This additional funding would help ensure that the CTC reaches the most vulnerable families and communities.

Joining Attorney General Kaul in sign the letter were the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.