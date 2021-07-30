Amended Order Regarding the Operation of the Trial Courts During the Coronavirus Emergency Extended to August 31, 2021
The Supreme Court of South Carolina
RE: Operation of the Trial Courts During the Coronavirus EmergencyAppellate Case No. 2020-000447
ORDER
The order regarding the operation of the trial courts during the coronavirus emergency was last amended on June 15, 2021, and is scheduled to expire on August 2, 2021.1 As indicated in that amended order, this Court is working on a complete revision of this order.
Since additional time is needed to finalize this revision, the expiration date of the order, as last amended on June 15, 2021, is hereby extended until August 31, 2021."2
As required by Rule 611, of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules, a copy of this order shall be provided to the Chairs of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees.
s/Donald W. Beatty C.J.
s/John W. Kittredge J.
s/Kaye G. Hearn J.
s/John Cannon Few J.
s/George C. James, Jr. J.
Columbia, South Carolina July 30, 2021
2 The June 15, 2021, amendment added a new footnote 2, and this footnote included estimates by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation regarding future COVID-19 infections in South Carolina. Unfortunately, it appears these estimates may have been overly optimistic, and may not have adequately considered the impact of the delta variant of the virus.