Amended Order Regarding the Operation of the Trial Courts During the Coronavirus Emergency Extended to August 31, 2021

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

RE: Operation of the Trial Courts During the Coronavirus Emergency Appellate Case No. 2020-000447

ORDER

The order regarding the operation of the trial courts during the coronavirus emergency was last amended on June 15, 2021, and is scheduled to expire on August 2, 2021.1 As indicated in that amended order, this Court is working on a complete revision of this order.

Since additional time is needed to finalize this revision, the expiration date of the order, as last amended on June 15, 2021, is hereby extended until August 31, 2021."2

As required by Rule 611, of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules, a copy of this order shall be provided to the Chairs of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees.

s/Donald W. Beatty C.J. s/John W. Kittredge J. s/Kaye G. Hearn J. s/John Cannon Few J. s/George C. James, Jr. J.

Columbia, South Carolina July 30, 2021