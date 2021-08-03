The Business Writing Center Celebrates 25 Years in Business

One of the nation’s best in training business writers and developing online business writing courses has reached a new milestone.

NORMAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), more than 70 percent of businesses fail before their 10th year in business. Thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to providing the highest quality of business writing information and training, The Business Writing Center is celebrating 25 years in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past 25 years,” said Robert Hogan, Ph.D., director and spokesperson for The Business Writing Center.

The company, which has trained staff from a broad range of organizations and agencies, provides online business writing courses with instructor guidance. The courses, according to Hogan, teach the best practices companies and agencies are using today to write clear, high-quality business documents that get the responses you want and show your competence as a business writer.

The Business Writing Center’s training has been recommended by the U.S. General Services Administration, Department of Defense, Florida Department of Health, and National Association of Legal Assistants.

In addition, a survey of six former clients by Dun & Bradstreet resulted in scores of nine to 10 on a 10-point scale for the quality of the training.

In fact, one customer identified as Tricia highly recommended The Business Writing Center, saying, “This course helped me to improve my writing skills in different areas. In one lesson, we practiced conveying messages in as few words as possible (Less is more). I can tend to be wordy, so this was extremely helpful to me. I enjoyed this class as well as the previous course I have taken with The Business Writing Center. Dr. Hogan is a great instructor, and I would highly recommend this online class to anyone needing help with their writing and communication skills.”

A second customer identified as Sharon credited her success in the job market to what she learned through The Business Writing Center’s courses.

“I just wanted to share the good news that I just got a great freelance job helping a professional resume writer prepare resumes,” she said. “I am very excited and eager to take my writing skills to the next level. Thank you for all of your help during our writing lessons. Not only have they improved my writing, but they have also improved my confidence in my writing skills.”

But they aren’t the only ones raving about The Business Writing Center’s courses. A third customer identified as Adonye thanked The Business Writing Center for all the comments and corrections it provided during a program he took.

“Indeed, I noticed a great improvement in my business writing skills, and I believe it will help me a great deal in future endeavors,” he said. “I’m very happy to have graduated considering the work pressure I had in my office. I thank you and your team for the excellent program. I definitely recommend it to others.”

For more information, please visit businesswriting.com/about-director-and-senior-instructor-dr-robert-hogan and https://businesswriting.com/blog/

About The Business Writing Center

With more than 7,000 clients worldwide, The Business Writing Center has trained business writers from across the globe since 1997. The Business Writing Center’s training has been recommended by the U.S. General Services Administration, Department of Defense, Florida Department of Health, National Association of Legal Assistants, and more.

