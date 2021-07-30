RELEASE: DAQ to hold Public Hearing on Ecolab, Inc. Log Fumigation Permit on Aug. 31

RALEIGH - The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will host a digital public hearing on Tuesday, August 31 on a draft permit modification for the Ecolab, Inc. facility located at the Port of Wilmington in New Hanover county. The permit modification incorporates changes to meet the state’s recently enacted methyl bromide regulations. The public is invited to participate online or by phone.

In 2018, DAQ initiated rulemaking for state regulation of methyl bromide, an odorless, colorless gas which can cause neurological and respiratory effects. As of November 1, 2020, the use of methyl bromide for log fumigation is regulated by a new state emissions rule and an amendment to North Carolina’s state air toxics rule.

Event title: Public Hearing for Ecolab, Inc.

Date and Time: August 31, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access code: 161 134 8802

Event Password: NCDAQ

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by August 31 at 4 p.m. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/2TBM6Kf or call (919) 618-0968.

For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line “Ecolab, NCSPA” or via voicemail at (919) 707-8714. Comments will be accepted until September 2, 2021 at 5 p.m.

The draft permit, draft permit review, and environmental justice draft report can be found at https://deq.nc.gov/methyl-bromide.