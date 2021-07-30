American SoundBar Launches Its Redesigned Online Store of Custom Jeep SoundBars

An industry leader in audio manufacturing and distributing custom Jeep SoundBars has unveiled its newly redesigned online store.

STROUDSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with American SoundBar® announced today the official launch of its redesigned online store of custom Jeep SoundBars.

“We are very excited about this,” said Diana Mendez, spokesperson for American SoundBar, automotive parts store in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

The newly redesigned online store of custom Jeep SoundBars features a professional, clean, and responsive design. A responsive design means that the online store automatically adjusts to fit the device the website visitor is using, providing smooth and user-friendly navigation.

Whether the website visitor is using a desktop, laptop, tablet, cell phone, or even a watch, the redesigned online store fits perfectly on any device.

American SoundBar’s redesigned online store of custom Jeep SoundBars features a wide variety of items, such as:

• JL/JT American Soundbar "Jbl Power" Kit

• JL/JT American Soundbar "Kicker" Kit

• JL/JT American Soundbar "Prv" Kit

• TJ American Soundbar "Prv Slim"Kit

• TJ American Soundbar "American Bass" Kit

• Pre-Wire American Soundbar- JK/JKU, TJ/YJ, and JL/JT Jeep Wrangler Audio System

• JBL Stadium 4-Channel Amplifier

• Kicker RGB Led Controller

• JBL Basspro Go Subwoofer and Portable Bluetooth Speaker

• American Soundbar 8" Mesh Speaker Grills

and more.

According to Mendez, American SoundBar’s basic principles of American Innovation and Jeep functionality are the staples of its unique audio design and engineering.

For more information, please visit americansoundbar.com/blogs/news.

About American SoundBar®

200 N 1st Street

Suite B2

Stroudsburg, PA 18360

United States