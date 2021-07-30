Road Closure on Milk Plant Road in Liberty, Tioga County Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised Route 2002 (Milk Plant Road) will be closed next week between Route 2005 (Blockhouse Road) and Loudenslager Road in Liberty, Tioga County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Monday, August 2 through Friday, August 6 a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be replacing a pipe on Milk Plant Road. Work will be performed during daylight hours and the project will involve closure overnight.

A temporary detour using Blockhouse Road, Route 414 and Loudenslager Road will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. Work is expected to be completed on Friday, August 6 or sooner weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###