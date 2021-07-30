PennDOT to Begin Project to Improve State Highway Pump Stations in Bucks, Philadelphia Counties

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, August 2, on a project to inspect, maintain, and repair one pump station in Bucks County and four pump stations in Philadelphia.

Under this project, the upgrades will improve storm water drainage of state highways within the vicinity of each pump station. The stations scheduled for improvements are located along the following corridors:

Route 413 (Veterans Highway) and U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) Intersection in Bristol Township and Bristol Borough, Bucks County;

10th Street and Winter Street Intersection in Philadelphia;

Interstate 676 at the 22nd Street overpass in Philadelphia;

Front Street and Dock Street Intersection in Philadelphia; and

Christopher Columbus Boulevard at the Interstate 95 North Interchange in Philadelphia.

Beginning Monday, August 2, through Friday, August 6, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, construction will begin inside the Front Street and Dock Street pump station. Motorist may encounter periodic shoulder closures.

Carr & Duff Inc., of Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $2,407,865 project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to finish in summer 2023.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #