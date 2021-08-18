The Satellite Women’s Conference is Back and Will be Held in Nashville, TN, Oct 10-12
After going digital in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Satellite Women’s Conference is back and excited to host the only women’s conference in the sanitation industry
I witnessed women leaders acknowledge and celebrate their unique skillsets, share industry-specific strategies and tactics to improve their businesses, and strategize for the future.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satellite Industries, manufacturer and supplier of products to the portable sanitation industry, is celebrating its fourth annual Satellite Women’s Conference (SWC). The SWC is the only event of its kind in the sanitation industry - focused on developing professional relationships and facilitating the sharing of ideas and skills necessary for running an efficient, relevant, and profitable business.
— Moira Lethbridge, M.Ed.
After going digital in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Satellite Women’s Conference is back “in person” and hosting the Satellite Women’s Conference at the Graduate Hotel in Nashville, TN., October 10th-12th, 2021.
The Portable Sanitation Industry is primarily made up of small to medium size businesses. There are over 3,500 Portable Restroom Operators (PRO’s) in North America alone. Research shows that women own (or partly own) a large percentage of all these businesses. According to various portable restroom equipment suppliers in the United States, this same group of women is directly involved in major decision-making aspects of these companies. Although women make up such a large portion of the US-based sanitation industry, for years there has been a lack of sharing, collaboration, and community networking for women in the sanitation industry. Based on this data, Satellite Industries created the first and only women’s conference to help these decision-makers network and connect with each other.
For the past four years, the Satellite Women's Conference has had one important goal - to provide practical tools for enhancing professional and personal skills, while taking time to appreciate the attendee's own leadership style. Attendees have experienced keynote speakers such as Caroline Wanga (Chief Culture, Diversity, & Inclusion Officer & Vice President, Human Resources | Target) and Moira Lethbridge, M.Ed. (Executive Coach - Author - Speaker), enjoyed breakout sessions on a range of topics from social media management to leadership techniques for small businesses, and much more. This year (2021) the SWC will also host a series of team-building activities and social events, all geared toward connection, communication, and enhancing this strong and vital demographic of female leaders.
The Satellite Women’s Conference will be held at the Graduate Hotel in Nashville, TN., October 10th-12th. Satellite hopes to reach an even broader audience with this one-of-a-kind event. Registration for the SWC is open now, and the agenda is live and online. Attendees will hear from renowned keynote speakers, industry leaders, and enjoy a variety of break-out sessions and social events. For details on the full agenda information, please visit www.satelliteindustries.com/swc.
Additionally, there are a variety of opportunities for outside businesses to support the SWC. Sponsorships can be customized to fit various budgets and interests. Sponsors range from local sanitation companies & suppliers to financing organizations and beyond. Satellite would like to remind any business leaders looking to support the SWC to please contact Michele Pipitone (michelep@satelliteco.com) or Michelle Amelse (michellea@satelliteindustries.com).
Satellite Industries is a sanitation equipment manufacturer, in business since 1958. A family-owned company specializing in the design and manufacturing of portable restrooms and handwash stations, vacuum trucks, restroom trailers, and deodorizers. Satellite now provides products to portable restroom operators in over 120 countries around the world.
