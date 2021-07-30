Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet August 23

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold its meeting Monday, August 23, in the Archdale Ground Floor Hearing Room. The public is invited to either attend in person, or listen to the meeting online or by phone. Based on current guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, public seating will be limited and face coverings are recommended for all attendees.

WHO: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

WHAT: Board Meeting with teleconference (WebEx) option

WHEN: Monday, August 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. A public comment period will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. To sign up to provide comments, please email ej@ncdenr.gov by 2 p.m. on August 23.

To attend via WebEx, go to the following website: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e1e98c2db96c7c6e1528aa5352980e1b0 Meeting number: 161 550 3309 Event password: NCDEQ Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL Access code: 161 550 3309

The Board’s 16 members were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

