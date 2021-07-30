Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,609 in the last 365 days.

Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet August 23

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold its meeting Monday, August 23, in the Archdale Ground Floor Hearing Room. The public is invited to either attend in person, or listen to the meeting online or by phone.  Based on current guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, public seating will be limited and face coverings are recommended for all attendees.

WHO:             Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

WHAT:          Board Meeting with teleconference (WebEx) option

WHEN:          Monday, August 23, from 3 to 5 p.m.                       A public comment period will be held from 5 to 6 p.m.                       To sign up to provide comments, please email ej@ncdenr.gov by 2 p.m. on August 23.

To attend via WebEx, go to the following website: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e1e98c2db96c7c6e1528aa5352980e1b0 Meeting number:  161 550 3309 Event password: NCDEQ Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL Access code: 161 550 3309

The Board’s 16 members were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

# # #

You just read:

Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet August 23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.