Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance releases proposed health insurance rates for 2022

Jefferson City, Mo. – Chlora Lindley-Myers, the director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance, announced the release of proposed health insurance rates for the individual market in 2022 for the State of Missouri.

“The health insurance market in our state and our country continues to be challenging, however, I’m pleased by the significant increase in competition we’ve seen in Missouri this year,” said Lindley-Myers. “Nearly half of our counties in Missouri now have three or more health insurers competing for business in the individual market.”

Director Lindley-Myers notes that as in previous years, Missouri has at least one insurance company offering health plans in every Missouri county. There are a total of 9 carriers offering individual market health plans in 2022 in the state. Three insurers have proposed to significantly increase the number of counties they are operating in while a fourth insurer, Aetna, has re-entered the individual market in Missouri. Health insurers in Missouri offer plans both on and off the exchange, and most health insurers offer a variety of health plans for Missourians to choose from.

Missourians can access the proposed rates, find more information about the rate review process, and comment on the proposed rates on the department’s website at: https://insurance.mo.gov/industry/filings/healthrates/.

Open enrollment for the 2022 plan year begins November 1 and ends on January 15, 2022. The Department encourages consumers to shop carefully for health insurance coverage. “It’s important to consider more than the cost of the premiums when choosing your health plan for 2022,” said Lindley-Myers. “Companies may change the type of policy they sell from one year to the next. Networks may vary from year to year, and often differ based on where you live.”

Missourians who have questions regarding association health plans (AHPs) and short-term limited-duration coverage should contact an insurance producer.

For more information and to utilize the Department’s shopping tool, visit the Department’s website at www.insurance.mo.gov or call the Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390.