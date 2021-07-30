Free Community Movie Night Every Friday Under the Stars

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho The Meridian Community Hosts Free Movies in the Park

Join Meridian Parks and Recreation and Microbe Formulas for Sparklight Movie Night in Settlers Park

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Meridian community is hosting a Sparklight Movie Night every Friday night at Settlers Park this summer. Thanks to local sponsors, like Meridian-based health company Microbe Formulas, this is a free, fun, and family-friendly event for the community to enjoy.

Microbe Formulas will be sponsoring the event through an advertisement prior to the start of the movie. Supporting this family-friendly event is another way for Microbe Formulas to show their commitment to the Treasure Valley community. Alongside this, Microbe also partners with the Boise Hawks, Boise State Athletics, Idaho COBS, and other central groups in the community.

Craig Randall, Culture Chief at Microbe Formulas, says, “Being a Meridian-based company, we love any chance to get involved within our own community, especially with family-friendly events. As we grow as a company, we are eager to continue to provide hope and health to not only our customers, but directly to all the people around us in the Treasure Valley.”

Settlers Park provides a variety of different activities to do prior to the start of the movie. Families can run around the playground, set up a picnic in the grass, cool off in the splash pads, or even make some wild tunes in the sound garden.

The movie begins at dusk, and spectators are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and snacks. Concessions are also available at the park. The community movie nights will take place every Friday through August 20th. For more details and the movie schedule, go here.

“My family looks forward to summer movie nights spent at Settlers Park,“ says Shawnda Huffman, VP of Communications for Microbe Formulas. “Now that Microbe Formulas is able to have a presence and support the local community, it makes these nights with my family even more rewarding.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.

