IDNR Announces Summer 2021 Certified Local Government Grants for Historic Preservation Projects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) today announced the approval of more than $131,400 in funding to Certified Local Governments (CLG) in the state for nine historic preservation projects through the National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund.

The CLG program is open to all 83 Certified Local Governments throughout Illinois with funds available to reimburse participating CLG communities for projects that focus on Surveys, Public Education, Planning, and National Register of Historic Places nominations.

The approved projects are outlined below.

• Rock Island – The project is a comprehensive update to the Rock Island Broadway Historic District National Register nomination, which was originally completed in 1998. Rock Island was awarded $11,000 in Federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the City of Rock Island providing $4,000.

• Rockford – The project is a comprehensive survey of historic industrial buildings built between 1850 and 1930. Rockford was awarded $19,000 in Federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the City of Rockford providing $7,000.

• St. Charles – The project will conduct an intensive architectural survey in the Pottawatomie Neighborhood in St. Charles. The purpose of the survey is to identify and document the history and character of structures in the neighborhood for potential inclusion into a fourth historic district in the community. St. Charles was awarded $8,262 in Federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the City of St. Charles providing $3,057.

• Joliet – The project will involve updating the architectural and historical information for all 130 of Joliet’s designated local historical properties and producing current digital images of these properties via a web-based platform. Joliet was awarded $17,520 in Federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the City of Joliet providing $6,480.

• Monticello – The project is a historic restoration feasibility study for the Monticello Community Building, which was built in 1896-1897. Monticello was awarded $7,592 in Federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the City of Monticello providing $2,808.

• Ottawa – The project is a comprehensive update to the downtown design guidelines for development and redevelopment in the city. Ottawa was awarded $18,250 in Federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the City of Ottawa providing $6,750.

• Lombard – The project is a Local Landmark Information Pamphlet to educate residents of Lombard about the Local Landmark program, the benefits of having their properties listed as a local landmark and answering frequently asked questions. Lombard was awarded $1,643.25 in Federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the Village of Lombard providing $608.

• Oswego – The project is to survey and research a Downtown National Register District. Oswego was awarded $19,000 in Federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the Village of Oswego providing $7,000.

• Will County – The project is a comprehensive update to the county’s Historic Preservation Plan, which was originally completed in 1976. Will County was awarded $29,200 in Federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the county providing $10,800.

The SHPO is planning another round of CLG grants in the fall of 2021. For information on how to apply for Certified Local Government grants, visit the IDNR website: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnrhistoric/Preserve/Pages/Grants.aspx#

### 7/30/2021