Department of Revenue announces Joseph Plaggenberg as general counsel

JEFFERSON CITY

Missouri Department of Revenue Director Ken Zellers today announced Joseph (Joey) Plaggenberg as general counsel for the Department effective Aug. 1, 2021. Plaggenberg will join General Counsel Maria Sanders, who was appointed in 2019. The General Counsel’s Office ensures the Department’s compliance with law and internal polices, advises the director and divisions on legal matters relative to the Department and represents the Department in courts and administrative tribunals.

“Throughout his career at the Department of Revenue, Joey has ably served the State of Missouri and been a leader within our team,” said Director of Revenue Ken Zellers. “He is a dedicated public servant, and I know he will continue to serve the people of Missouri well in his new capacity as the Department’s general counsel.”  

Plaggenberg has been with the Department since 2014, previously serving as administrator of the Driver License Bureau, legislative coordinator, division general counsel and most recently as the Motor Vehicle and Driver Licensing Division director. Before joining the Department of Revenue, he served as legal counsel with the Department of Social Services, was a legal research assistant and was a deputy clerk at Boone County. He obtained his Juris Doctor in 2012 from the University of Missouri School of Law and holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in psychology and political science, also from the University of Missouri.

Sanders will continue to focus on legal issues pertaining to taxation while Plaggenberg will focus on legal issues related to motor vehicle and driver licensing. Both will serve and advise the director on various legal matters.

