Black Mental Health Film Set to Inspire Hope and Healing Among those Recovering from Eating Disorders
EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Filmmaker, Elizabeth Ayiku, has turned to crowdfunding platform, GoFundMe, to finance the completion of her upcoming feature film, Me Little Me, addressing Black mental health and eating disorder recovery.
Me Little Me is a narrative feature film about Mya, a young Black woman fiercely pursuing a promotion at work, while also attending an intensive out-patient treatment program for eating disorder recovery. The young and ambitious Mya finds herself especially alone. As though balancing her mental health and relationships wasn’t hard enough, tension rises when she’s promoted in her male-dominant industry with demanding expectations and delinquent co-workers.
Stress rises to an all-time high, and cold reminders of her past start knocking to find their way in, while she struggles to find day-to-day happiness. Together, obstacles culminate until everything comes tumbling down. Cornered by her treatment center, boss, family and friends, she's soon trapped by expectations of greatness. In a humble and heart breaking journey, Mya embodies just how complicated, tiring, and lonely it can be to feel a little self-love.
Statistics indicate that Black Americans are 20 per cent more likely to experience mental health problems, but only 25 per cent seek treatment. As it relates to eating disorders, approximately 28.8 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. More alarmingly are the statistics showing that that 10 per cent of those diagnosed with an eating disorder deal with symptoms of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder, depression and mood disorders.
Me Little Me, a film about recovery, sheds light on a subject that is often considered taboo and strives to accurately depict what eating order discovery is really like especially for people of color. The film is based on Ayiku’s own recovery journey from an eating disorder over 12 years ago. When asked to share the motivation for creating the feature film, she explained: “ Me Little Me was birthed out of frustration. Nothing I was watching in the mainstream came close to an accurate portrayal of what recovering from an eating disorder looked like for myself and others I knew. I created this film because I want to show a side of eating disorder discovery that’s not usually seen on screen and to share a message of hope and healing.”
Me Little Me has been the making for the last three years. Over that time, Ayiku has managed to raise $35,000 through the support of individual outreach, sponsors and other fundraisers. The film is currently in the final stages of production; However, the team needs additional funds for finishing touches. The GoFundMe campaign goal is $4,500- a sum that is expected to cover expenses for color correction and music licensing. Anyone can back the campaign with any amount or share with their network to bring awareness.
To support the GoFundMe campaign or to watch a trailer of the film, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/me-little-me-a-recovery-story. Learn more about the film and production team at melittlemefilm.com.
Elizabeth Ayiku
