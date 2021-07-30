Route 215 Bridge to Reopen as Project to Reconstruct Interstate 90 in Erie County Continues

​The Route 215 bridge over Interstate 90 is expected to reopen today, as the project to reconstruct seven miles of Interstate 90 and the Route 18 interchange in Erie County continues. The eastbound and westbound on and off ramps for Route 215 (Exit 6) will reopen today as well.

The bridge has been closed since it was struck by an overheight vehicle on January 11, 2021. Because it was slated for replacement as part of the I-90 project, the bridge was removed at that time. Work to construct a new bridge started in March 2021.

With the reopening of the Route 215 bridge, rehabilitation work can now begin on the McKee Road bridge, which crosses over I-90 near mile marker 5. Work is expected to start August 2, 2021, at which time the roadway will be closed. A detour will be posted using Stoker Road, Route 215 and Main Street.

The McKee Road bridge was built in 1959 and is classified as fair condition. Approximately 50 vehicles use the bridge daily, on average.

Motorists on I-90 may also encounter lane restrictions in connection with the bridge work and should be alert for changing traffic patterns.

Changes in travel advisories and other information related to the project can be found online at www.penndot.gov/I90Projects.

The bridge work is part of the $66.1 million project to reconstruction 6.85 miles of I-90 from near mile marker 3.5 and extending east to near mile marker 10.5, located in Springfield Township, Girard Township, and Platea Borough. The project is expected to take three years to complete.

Additional work scheduled for 2021 includes intersection improvements at Underridge Road and Rea Road, preliminary work on the new Route 18 bridge, a highspeed cross over near mile marker 9.5.

In 2022, work will include reconstruction of the eastbound lanes including the replacement of the eastbound bridge over Neiger Road, and construction of the Route 18 bridge and two teardrop roundabouts at the exit. Westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane and eastbound traffic will be redirected to a westbound lane. The Route 18 bridge and roundabouts will be built beside the current structure, which will be demolished after the new bridge opens. Traffic control and temporary exit closures will be in place for finishing work.

In 2023, the project will include reconstruction of the westbound lanes, including the replacement of the westbound bridge over Neiger Road. Eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane and eastbound traffic will be redirected to an eastbound lane.

Throughout the project, work will also include updates to the drainage, guiderail, cable median barrier, highway lighting, pavements markings.

The contractor is Lindy Paving, Inc. of New Galilee, PA. The contract cost is $66,133,281.90, which will be paid entirely with federal funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

EDITOR’S NOTE: Attached to this email is a picture of the newly constructed Route 215 bridge that carries the roadway over Interstate 90.

# # #