Clean Group Helps business in Sydney to Re Open by Doing Comprehensive COVID-19 Cleaning In Sydney NSW

As many are now aware, nobody is completely safe from the Covid-19 pandemic, not even children. However, there are certain steps that schools and child care centres can take to help keep their students safe from the Covid-19 virus and other viruses that may threaten their health and safety. One of the most important and effective actions that they can take is to perform a deep cleaning on their premises. Deep cleaning does not only help protect faculty members, students and parents from Covid-19. It also lessens the amount of dust, allergens, bacteria and dust on the premises, greatly increasing indoor air quality and keeping everyone more healthy.

Deep cleaning also helps in fighting viruses (such as flu viruses) which can live on surfaces for up to two whole days. It also improves the aesthetic appeal of the area. This boosts the morale of faculty and other staff members and will also make parents and students feel better, especially in recent times where viruses have become a greater concern to the general public.

One important aspect to consider when looking for Covid-19 deep cleaning services is the kind of cleaning and sanitising products used. Many cleaning products leave a toxic residue that will be harmful to those working or studying on school grounds. When this happens, a Covid-19 deep cleaning may actually be harmful to the health of students, parents and staff members instead of being helpful. For this reason, it is important to look for safe cleaning products that leave a minimal residue. It is also compulsory to use Australian TGA approved cleaning products.

When having deep cleaning performed on all types of premises, the safety of the cleaning staff is also of paramount importance. They must be given the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) such as goggles, masks and gloves. The protective equipment recommended by the cleaning agent’s manufacturer must be used here. Every member on the cleaning staff should also be trained in the proper usage of the cleaning products that will be used for deep cleaning. Proper training and the use of PPE help ensure the safety of the cleaning staff as they are using all sorts of cleaning and sanitising products. The cleaning staff may be encouraged to stretch before they begin cleaning as they may have to reach far to thoroughly clean every surface. They must similarly be given well-maintained equipment for reaching high and tough to reach areas.

There are many factors to consider when doing deep cleaning on any kind of property. Schools, child care centres and other businesses can save themselves the trouble of accounting for each of these factors on their own by hiring Clean Group Sydney. The company offers a comprehensive line-up of Covid-19 deep cleaning services, executed to the standards of Safe Work Australia. They have a dedicated team that has been trained to provide a special Covid-19 cleaning and disinfection service (which also deals with common germs, bacteria and viruses). They use eco-friendly and safe cleaning products to ensure the safety of their staff members and their customers. Clean Group Sydney has earned high praise from its customers.

Kimberly says in a testimonial featured on the Clean Group website, “Over the years, we have found the Clean Group team to be highly professional and quick about their work. The office cleaning company always meets our quality standards and often surprises us with results better than we expect. We highly recommend their services for every business in Sydney.”

George says in another featured testimonial, “These guys are fantastic. Our office always smells fresh and clean in the morning, thanks to their unparalleled quality and hygienic cleaning. I often wonder how they can always understand and meet my expectations. I will definitely recommend them for Sydney commercial cleaning and book them again.”

