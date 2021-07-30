PSC Commission Conference/Storm Protection Plan Cost Recovery Clause Hearing Set for Tuesday, August 3

Items scheduled for consideration can be found here. Public comment may be taken on any item noticed for public participation in person or by telephone. Any interested person wanting to participate by telephone on any item should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199.

Following the Commission Conference, the PSC will hold a hearing to address the Storm Protection Plan Cost Recovery Clause petitions for Duke Energy Florida, LLC; Florida Power & Light Company; Gulf Power Company; and Tampa Electric Company. The hearing continuation, if necessary, is scheduled through August 6.

The Commission Conference and hearing may be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and are available on the PSC's website.

