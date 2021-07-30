Global Biosensors Market Size & Share Expected to Reach USD 34.08 Billion by 2026 Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Biosensors Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 21.96 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 34.08 Billion by 2026, at 7.63% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2019-2027. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Cytiva, Dexcom, Inc., Lifescan IP Holdings, LLC, Masimo, Nova Biomedical, Universal Biosensors, Conductive Technologies, EarlySense and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Biosensors Market By Application (Medical, Bioreactor, Agriculture, Environment and Others), By Technology (Thermal, Electrochemical, Piezoelectric, and Optical), By End-Use (Home Healthcare Diagnostics, PoC Testing, Food Industry, and Research Laboratories, and Security & Bio-Defense): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Biosensors Market size & share expected to reach to USD 34.08 Billion by 2026 from USD 21.96 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Biosensors Market: Overview

Biosensor device is used to identify the concentration or existence of biological constituents, like a biological structure or a microorganism. These sensors consist of a component that recognizes the analyte & produces a signal, a reader device, and a signal transducer. Additionally, the miniaturization of those biosensors has changed the traditional testing scenario in healthcare and in the medical sector. Medical biosensors are wont to diagnose blood glucose monitoring, cholesterol testing, drug discovery, pregnancy testing systems, and infectious diseases. These sensors are considered to be an important tool in the monitoring and detection of a huge variety of medical situations like cancer and diabetes.

Industry Major Market Players

Abbott

Roche

Medtronic

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

DuPont

Biosensors International Group Ltd.

Cytiva

Dexcom Inc.

Lifescan IP Holdings LLC

Masimo

Nova Biomedical

Universal Biosensors

Conductive Technologies

EarlySense

Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG

LifeSignals

NeuroSky

Pinnacle Technology Inc.

SD Biosensor INnc

VitalConnect

In January 2021, Roche signed a Global Business Partnership Agreement (GBP) with Sysmex to deliver hematology testing solutions. The new agreement aims to utilize the IT systems to lead to improved clinical decision-making and customer experience. This successful, long-running partnership continues to evolve and bring hematology testing innovations to laboratories globally.

In December 2020, Abbott announced its next-generation, sensor-based glucose monitoring technology, FreeStyle Libre 2, which received approval by Health Canada for adults and children (4 years and older) with diabetes.

In December 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories announced the expansion of its joint marketing agreement with Siemens Healthineers, in which Bio-Rad will provide quality control products and Unity Quality Control data management solutions for Siemens Healthineers’ Atellica Solution platforms.

Market Dynamics

Emergence of nanotechnology-based biosensors drives the biosensors market

Nanotechnology-based biosensors are made from nanomaterials and have dimensions varies from 1 nm to 100 nm. These biosensors play a crucial role in the sensing mechanism of biosensing technology. Integrating devices of nanomaterials with electrical systems has led to the development of nanoelectromechanical systems. Several nanomaterials have been explored for electronic and mechanical properties for use in improving biological signaling and transduction mechanism, which involves the conversion of one form of energy to another. These kinds of materials that are widely employed incorporate nanotubes, nanowires, nanorods, nanoparticles, and thin films made up of crystalline matter. Such sensors can be used in wide applications from amperometric devices for the enzymatic detection of glucose to the use of quantum dots as fluorescence agents for the detection of binding and bio-conjugated nanomaterials for biomolecular detection.

High-growth opportunities in the wearable device market

Wearable biosensors find increasing opportunities for the continuous monitoring of vital signs of patients, premature infants, children, athletes or fitness buffs, and individuals in remote areas far from medical and health services. Wearable and connected biosensors enable remote monitoring to allow patients to avoid hospitalization or leave earlier. By enabling telemedicine (monitoring and transmitting physiological data from outside the hospital), wearable biosensors can ease the burden on healthcare personnel and free up hospital space for more responsive care. Smart textiles with sensors in the fabric can provide a simple, more convenient system to monitor vital signs. Biosensor patches or tattoos, leverage conformal, printed electronics, can better enable physicians to collect data on a patient for long periods. Such sensors dovetail with the quantified self-trend to track one’s biological data to optimize one’s health. Moreover, disposable patches can allow analyzing key biomarkers such as sodium, potassium, and glucose, in sweat or other substances.

Biosensors market across the home diagnostic applications to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period

The market for home diagnostics applications is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to increasing developments in the healthcare sector, the high rate of adoption of new diagnostic methods, and convenience in terms of using home-based medical devices. The novel coronavirus outbreak has led to an increase in demand for home diagnostics. Hence, manufacturers in the home diagnostics market are expanding their production capacities. Moreover, there is an increased demand across the wearable devices segment, and as lifestyle diseases become more prevalent, there is huge potential for the biosensors market across the home diagnostics segment.

APAC is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the biosensors market, during the forecast period. The presence of a large population base and increasing incidents of different lifestyle diseases are the main factors for the growth of the market in APAC. In terms of foreign investments, the healthcare industry in China has been steadily opening to foreign participation, both in terms of removal of items in the National Negative List, and the addition of items on the National Encouraged List. In 2020, new raw materials for the production of vaccines and medical institutions were newly added to the 2020 National Encouraged List. This indicates that China is now encouraging investments across the healthcare sector and unlocking opportunities for foreign investors to access preferential policies and tax rates. Such policies are expected to attract several opportunities for the biosensors market in APAC.

Browse the full report “Biosensors Market By Application (Medical, Bioreactor, Agriculture, Environment and Others), By Technology (Thermal, Electrochemical, Piezoelectric, and Optical), By End-Use (Home Healthcare Diagnostics, PoC Testing, Food Industry, and Research Laboratories, and Security & Bio-Defense): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/biosensors-market

The global Biosensors Market is segmented as follows:

By Application:

Medical

Bioreactor

Agriculture

Environment

Others

By Technology:

Thermal

Electrochemical

Piezoelectric,

Optical

By End Use:

Home Healthcare Diagnostics

PoC Testing,

Food Industry

Research Laboratories

Security & Bio-Defense

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

