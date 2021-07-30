Graves’ Disease Is A Large Driver Of The Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market Growth

Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graves’ disease is one of the direct causes of hyperthyroidism, and the incidence of Graves’ disease is increasing. In 2018, nearly 384,500 people were suffering from Graves’ disease in the seven major market across the globe and the USA accounted for the highest reported cases with a prevalence of 1.2%. Owing to the rising number of Grave’s disease, people suffering from hyperthyroidism is also increasing. This results in the overall growth in the thyroid gland disorders treatment market.

The anti-thyroid drugs market consists of sales of anti-thyroid drugs and related services which are used for the treatment of hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroidism is caused by over production of thyroid hormones in children, adults, and pregnant women. The anti-thyroid class of drugs is also called thionamides, which block the formation of the thyroid hormone from an overactive thyroid gland.

The global anti-thyroid drugs market is expected to decline from $1.71 billion in 2020 to $1.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.3%. The decline is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering slowly from the COVID-19 impact. The anti-thyroid drugs market is expected to reach $1.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.6%.

TBRC’s anti-thyroid drugs market report is segmented by drug type into thionamides (inhibition of hormone synthesis), iodides (inhibition of hormone release); by route of administration into oral, intravenous, others; by distribution channel into wholesaler/distributors, retail chain, online distribution, others.

Major players in the anti-thyroid drugs market are Mylan N.V., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. and AbbVie, Inc.

