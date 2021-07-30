Increasing Obesity And Smoking Population Drive The Gastric Cancer Drugs Market

Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing number of obesity cases and smoking population increased the number of people suffering from gastric cancer. Consuming tobacco and following an unhealthy diet increases the risk of stomach cancer. According to the estimates of American Institute for Cancer Research for 2020, about 27,600 cases of stomach cancer will be diagnosed (16,980 in men and 10,620 in women). This increase in number of cases in gastric cancer will drive the market for gastric cancer drugs.

The gastric cancer drugs market consists of sales of drugs for gastric cancer. Gastric cancer, also known as stomach cancer, is the formation of abnormal cells on the lining of stomach resulting in stomach pain and indigestion.

The market covered in the gastric cancer drugs market report is segmented by type into doxorubicin hydrochloride, sunitinib, docetaxel, mitomycin, fluorouracil, imatinib, trastuzumab; by end user into hospitals, clinics, others; by route of administration into oral, parenteral.

The global gastric cancer drugs market is expected to decline from $2.9 billion in 2020 to $2.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.7%. The slow decline is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to deferment of immunocompromised treatments. The gastric cancer drugs market is expected to reach $3.1 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 1.9%.

Major players in the gastric cancer drugs market are Eli Lilly and company, Novartis, Merck KGaA, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche.

Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides gastric cancer drugs global market overview, forecast gastric cancer drugs global market size and growth for the whole market, gastric cancer drugs global market segments, and geographies, gastric cancer drugs global market trends, gastric cancer drugs global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

