Great Results Team Building Releases Online Masterclass on Building Exceptional Team Culture

An industry leader in team building activities has unveiled a new, revolutionary program to improve team culture.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Great Results Team Building announced today the release of its Online Masterclass on Building Exceptional Team Culture.

“In this Online Masterclass, you’ll learn how to get your people to work together more effectively – because successful teamwork is a symptom of great team culture,” said Sean Glaze, team culture expert, team building keynote speaker, leadership author, and spokesperson for Great Results Team Building.

Glaze, a member of the National Speakers Association (NSA), the Southeast Association of Facilitators (SEAF), and the Association for Experiential Education (AEE), explained that there are a variety of things people will learn in the Online Masterclass team culture videos. A few of those things include:

• How to create an environment that inspires more engaged teamwork without the frustration of scrambling for ideas on Google.

• Why strategy is always supported or sabotaged by culture, and what you can do to improve results – even if you’ve never led a team before.

• What is the No. 1 most important team leadership trait, and how you can level-up immediately.

• The three things you don’t want to keep doing and use the easy solution that will accelerate your speed and shorten your path.

• The five vital areas of a leader’s playbook that will supercharge (or sabotage) a high-performing team culture.

• How to build Rapid Teamwork in your organization by following a proven sequence of step-by-step instructions and activities,

The release of Great Results Team Building’s Online Masterclass on Building Exceptional Team Culture could prove to have perfect timing. According to a Gallup study, the manager accounts for at least 70 percent of the variance in employee engagement.

“Take a step to improve your team – learn how to fix your broken team culture today,” Glaze said.

For more information, please visit https://greatresultsteambuilding.net/virtual-team-building-events and https://greatresultsteambuilding.net/blog/.

About Great Results Team Building

Sean Glaze helps leaders build exceptional team cultures with improved communication and accountability. As an author, interactive teamwork speaker, and fun team building facilitator, I deliver memorable in-person and virtual teambuilding events and conference keynotes that transform frustrated managers into successful leaders (and disengaged employees into Winning Teammates).

Contact Details:

4355 Cobb Parkway, Suite J 458
Atlanta, GA 30339
United States

Sean Glaze
Great Results Team Building
+1 770-861-6840
