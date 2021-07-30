New Charges Against Suspect in Deadly 2020 Fayette County Shooting

SOMERVILLE – A grand jury has returned additional charges against a suspect in connection with a fatal August 2020 shooting in Fayette County. One person was killed, and four others were injured. The indictment was a result of an ongoing investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, agents began investigating the shooting, which occurred at a party on August 23, 2020, in the 1100 block of Brewer Road. Tavaris Lewis (DOB: 10/4/2000) of Mason died at the scene from his injuries. Two men and two women were also injured. During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information that identified Deandra Rivers (DOB: 9/6/95) as an individual responsible for attempting to dispose of evidence in the case. On March 22nd, the Fayette County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Rivers with one count of Tampering with Evidence.

On July 26th, agents presented additional evidence to the Fayette County Grand Jury who returned indictments charging Rivers with one count of First Degree Murder, four counts of Attempted First Degree Murder with Bodily Injury, one count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, and four counts of Conspiracy to Commit Attempted First Degree Murder. Today, Rivers turned himself into the Fayette County Jail. His bond is set at $500,000.

In November of 2020, five other men were indicted and charged in this case. Additional information about those individuals and the charges they face can be found here.